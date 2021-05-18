New Delhi: Social media sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate has found his latest inspiration in Comedian Zakir Khan aka Ronny bhaiya who is famously known for his punchline “Sakht launda” during his stand-up acts. And now, Mukhate is back with his latest fun song titled “Papa ki Pari”, inspired by the comedian’s catchphrase. Mukhate posted the new song on his Instagram handle as well as on his YouTube channel, and it has already started collecting lots of likes and views on these platforms, and netizens are loving it as well. Also Read - 'Yummy Yummy Wali Gaali': Yashraj Mukhate's New Song is The Perfect Answer to Internet Trolls | Watch

The video which is going viral across social media platforms, shows Mukhate singing a few lines followed by a scene from one of Khan’s stand-up performances. And the lyrics of the song begins like, “Wo reelein banati yun hi, likes bhi hai zaroori, wo mummy ki pyaari aur papa ki pari to main hu hi.” In Instagram, the video has garnered over 400K likes and in YouTube the video has been watched over 5 million times. Reacting to the song, comedian Khan commented, “Hahahahahaha pagal hai yeh ladka!”. Several other social media influencers also commented and reacted to Mukhate’s “Papa ki Pari” song. Also Read - 'Shweta, Your Mic is On': Twitterati Is Obsessed With Shweta Memes, Urges Yashraj Mukhate to Create Spoof Music on It | Watch

Meanwhile, netizens too dropped funny comments in praise of the music composer. While one wrote, “Melodious track”, another wrote, “Just when you think Yashraj has peaked he makes something even better. Legend.”

Yashraj gained fame in August 2020, after his “Rasode Mein Kaun Thha” track went viral. In the song, he remixed a dialogue from a TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya with some beats and background score and it became hugely popular. Following “Rasode Mein Kaun Thha”, his “Biggini Shoot”, “Sadda Kutta Tommy“, “Pawri ho rahi hain”, “Yummy Yummy” also received much love from people.