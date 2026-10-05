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Mummy wali Maggi at langar: Watch locals organise giant langar in Amritsar with 1,000 packets

Viral Video: Amritsar locals organised a giant Maggi langar using 1,000 packets of Maggi. Watch how the unique langar was prepared.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 5, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
Mummy wali Maggi at langar: Watch locals organise giant langar in Amritsar with 1,000 packets
Mummy wali Maggi at langar: Watch locals organise giant langar in Amritsar with 1,000 packets | Image: Instagram

Giant Maggi Langar: Maggi is a childhood nostalgia for several people as it reminds us of those tension free days when our mother used to prepare Maggie on weekends or on rainy days. The steaming bowl of Maggie is still one of the most familiar comfort foods for several people. Some locals in Amritsar came together to organise a giant vegetable Maggi langar using 1,000 packets. They served hundreds of people during the langar. The video of the unique langar has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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