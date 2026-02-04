Home

Viral

‘Mungfali ka Chilka’ scattered inside train coach, netizens furious over lack of civic sense | Watch viral video

A video of peanut shells all over a train floor has gone viral, making many people angry. This has started a big conversation online about how passengers should be more responsible and keep public places clean.

Social media is flooded with visuals of peanut shells littered across the floor of a train coach after someone shared a video doing just that. The clip has sparked outrage among netizens who questioned why some travellers can’t practice basic etiquette while travelling.

Footage Shows Travellers Eating Peanuts Inside Train Coach Cabin

Taken on the floor of what seems like a new AC passenger train coach, multiple passengers were seen eating peanuts as shells were littered on the floor from one seat to another.

The train is spotlessly clean, yet this man proudly displays zero civic sense by throwing peanut shells on the floor and turning the coach into a dustbin.

This is the exact mentality that keeps India struggling.

The Railways clean the trains again and again and people like… pic.twitter.com/z8gFSP6iUp — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) February 3, 2026

In another version of the clip, someone wearing an official uniform was also spotted sitting on the floor and eating peanuts in the cabin. Netizens were shocked by the visuals and slammed travellers for their “absolutely zero civic sense.”

“It’s actually embarrassing to be part of this country,” one commenter wrote on X. “Please teach them how to act in public or else wth?”

On India’s “Lack of Civic Sense”

Videos and memes of the coach with peanut shells covering every inch of its floor quickly spread like wildfire on X, Instagram and WhatsApp as netizens expressed their disappointment with passengers’ behaviour.

“The journey which Indians praise for its tech-savvy environment and facilities turns into their own litter bin,” a X user remarked. “Imagine throwing peanut shells on the floor while travelling in AC coach,” another commented.

Should Others Keep Quiet?

Many netizens didn’t take too kindly to others sitting there while someone littered on the floor. While some X users called out fellow passengers and crew members to say something about the act, many believed that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep public spaces clean.

“This is India people….If you drop your peanut shells on the floor and no one says anything we will all do it,” one person wrote. Others demanded to know the identity of the person/people in the video with some claiming that they should be banned from train services or pay a hefty fine.

Others recommended taking more “corrective” measures by forcing the traveller to eat the shells back or ground it into powder after being fined.

Add Peanut Shells To These…

Social media users were quick to associate the trend of throwing peanut shells with many similar incidents taking place in India over the years.

“This is why civic sense is banned in India,” one user wrote in response to the video. “Throwing of chappals should also be added.” Others agreed and mentioned that fights, littering and public spitting should also be on the list.

