New Delhi: ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ fame actor Munmun Dutta on Sunday created quite a stir on social media when she used an offensive casteist slur, in one of her Instagram videos. In the video, Dutta talks about her makeup routine and goes on to say that since she’ll be appearing on YouTube now, she doesn’t want to look like a ‘bhangi’ and wants to look good. Notably, the use of this term when referring to a member of any scheduled caste is considered not only offensive, but is punishable according a ruling by the Supreme Court of India. Also Read - IIT-Kharagpur Professor Abuses SC/ST Students For Not Standing up For National Anthem, Outrage Erupts on Twitter | Watch Video

Though the original video has been deleted, its meme has surfaced on Instagram creating outrage.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, many on Twitter took to criticize the actor for the derogatory comments, and started trending the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta. Many said that her comment is a disrespect for sweepers and the Valmiki community.

A user wrote, ”UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta.” In another tweet he said, ”Openly using Casteist slurs & dehumanizing a whole community with her filthy Casteist mind. Such UC celebraties normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. This is unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately.”

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021

Here are other reactions:

Arrest the sanghi mentally women , racism and abuse to a community will not be tolerated anymore#ArrestMunmunDutta#ArrestMunmunDutta https://t.co/XyVMOvrLEG — Shruti Gautam (@Realshruti_) May 10, 2021

Hello @moonstar4u , Tell me, what does bhangi ( Apologies for this unconstitutional term ) look like ..??#ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/UK2INiD9oT — Amit Verma (@AmitVrmaa) May 10, 2021

I cannot have any sympathy for people with such a poor mindset. Shame on you @moonstar4u #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/rMBsnofvAm — Satendra Sharma (@SatendraLive) May 10, 2021

I pity on those people who says modern educated people aren't casteist.@moonstar4u is a present example in front of all.#ArrestMunmunDutta — PhuleAmbedkarite (@jay_k25) May 10, 2021

@moonstar4u , What will you do by looking good, while your mindset is very poor ..! People like you address a very large population of this country by their caste and despise them.#ArrestMunmunDutta — Er. NeiLeshwaR (@neileshwarb) May 10, 2021

भंगी तो ठीक है, भंगी जैसा से क्या तात्पर्य है इस धूर्त महिला का।

क्या हम भंगी लोग बदसूरत होते हैं?#ArrestMunmunDutta — IAS Pavan Kalyan (@PavanKalyan_23) May 10, 2021

After the outrage, the actress tweeted an apology note saying that ‘language barrier’ was the reason for using the word. She wrote, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation.”

In the past, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha have also drew public ire for similar remarks.