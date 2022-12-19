Viral Video: Man Performs Murga Dance, Leaves Internet SHOCKED

Video of a man dancing the viral murgi dance is now trending across social media platforms.

Viral Video: Whether it is a wedding occasion or any other event, people just need an excuse to dance and later sharing videos of their dance performance has become a trend these days. Such videos has also takenover the internet as netizens totally love watching them.

One such video of a man dancing the viral murgi dance is now trending across social media platforms. The video was shared by one Instagram user ashikali and it has garnered over 5 million views.

WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ashik ali (@ashikali2158)

In the video now going viral, it can be seen that the man wearing red t-shirt and blue jeans goes on a stage and starts dancing like a chicken and performing various steps with facial expression like a chicken. A huge crowd of people can also be seen in the background enjoying the murgi dance and taking videos of him.