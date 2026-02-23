Home

Music from any part of the world, in any jargon, hits you very gently.

In a truly mesmerizing display of musical connection, a viral clip is proving that soul-stirring melodies don't need a passport.

New Delhi: We communicate with others, among ourselves, or even with ourselves in the language that we are most proficient in or that comes to us naturally. Any language from any part of the world is unique, and so are the dialects and vernacular entities. They help us to express ourselves to others and vice versa. Sometimes it’s a subtle conversation, and other times it’s a loud expression. Whatever you say, expressions need language and ears to comprehend the messages that are conveyed.

But there is a language that is universal and it takes a heart more than an ear to realize it. That is music. Music from any part of the world, in any jargon, hits you very gently. This is what we are sharing with you in this video that is going viral on social media. There are three young Chinese men in a place that looks like a restaurant, and one of them is crooning the Hindi song, “Aankhein Khuli Hon Ya Hon Band” from the 2000 Bollywood movie Mohabbatein. The young man in this video has a cordless microphone, and without any inhibitions, he floors the audience just by his mad passion and crazy energy.

The video is shared on Instagram by trendy_duniya28, with the caption that reads: "In a truly mesmerizing display of musical connection, a viral clip is proving that soul-stirring melodies don't need a passport. The video features a man in China taking center stage at a microphone—but what comes out isn't a local pop hit. Instead, he delivers a breathtaking, pitch-perfect rendition of a timeless Hindi classic from the golden age of Indian cinema. It is a powerful reminder that while languages may differ, the "language of the heart" is universal."

