New Delhi: At a time when netizens are not yet done going all gaga over Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate’s rap compositions, another music producer named Mayur Jumani is winning hearts of netizens by giving a new musical spin to Bollywood actress Kajol’s ‘gamla scene’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Also Read - This Horizontally Sliced Piece of Bread is Raising Eyebrows, Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over it

Jumani, who has a master’s degree from Berklee College of Music, recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen turning Kajol’s melodramatic crying scene over breaking an expensive vase (gamla) into a musical composition. He posted the video with the caption, “Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as “The Kajol”. Also Read - Ye Saandhni Thi? Rakhi Sawant’s New Bigg Boss 14 Mashup Ft. Yashraj Mukhate Will Make You Laugh Out Loud - Watch

Ever since Jumani shared the creative but hilarious video, it has received lots of love from netizens and is being widely shared not only on Instagram but also over other social media platforms. The video has garnered nearly 250k likes and thousands of comments from his fans. His composition giving twist to the movie’s theme song along the ‘gamla scene’ started trending even more as it is from one of the Bollywood blockbusters that continues to rule hearts of Bollywood fans even after two decades. Also Read - Chennai Man Collects Rare Currency Notes from 410 Countries, Sets New Record

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

The video was also applauded by composer Yashraj Mukhate and various other influential personalities like Paisabazaar’s CEO who wrote, “Someone tag Yashvardhan Raichand.”