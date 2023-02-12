Home

Musical Khana: Chef Creates Music With Percussion And Rhythm While Preparing Food | Watch Viral Video

It takes just a bit of improvisation to make the routine, banal tasks so much riveting.

Viral Video: We eat daily and usually it is two times a day. For some, it is one meal a day or more than two, depending on the requirement. Also, cooking is an art and has been celebrated for centuries in many different regions and countries. We have chefs who are hired by luxury hotels and diners for their extraordinary cooking methods and skills for which they are paid a huge amount of money as remuneration. These talented professionals are not confined to the urbane and sophisticated tier. You can find them at roadside eateries and at modest restaurants and cafés.

One such unique talent has been identified by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra who has shared a video of him. The man is shown to be preparing some food items and during the process, he is using the metal utensils to create a musical atmosphere by clanking them. it makes for an entertaining scene.

Anand Mahindra, in the tweet, suggested that “he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming #MahindraPercussionFestival in Bengaluru.” Here is the complete caption, “I don’t know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming #MahindraPercussionFestival in Bengaluru. 😊 He is living proof that rhythm & percussion is the heartbeat of India! #SundayFeeling.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

I don’t know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming #MahindraPercussionFestival in Bengaluru. 😊 He is living proof that rhythm & percussion is the heartbeat of India! #SundayFeeling pic.twitter.com/B3okr25Wy8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2023

