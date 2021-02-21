New Delhi: Just the time when netizens thought they cannot have enough of Shweta and her memes, musician Mayur Jumani took to Instagram to post a rendition of the now trending topic ‘Shweta zoom call’. And, if you’re someone who is not up to the trend, let us tell you, a girl named Shweta recently made a blunder when she forgot to mute her mic and shared some private conversation in front of her entire class during a Zoom call. Soon after, someone posted the entire conversation online, it sparked a meme fest online. Also Read - Video of Man Making Rotis in a Tandoor After Spitting on them at a Wedding Goes Viral| Watch

And, this doesn't just end here. Keeping up with the latest trend of turning viral topics into musical renditions, music producer and composer Mayur Jumani has given the zoom call conversation a musical twist. Jumani took to Instagram to post the musical version of 'Shweta Mic On Hai' with the caption, "So many requests for this since yesterday had to do it."

Take a look at Jumani's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

We must tell you that Jumani really did managed to come up with a catchy tune for this piece and it sounded really good. The musical twist of ‘Shweta mic on hai’ became an instant hit and is being widely shared by Jumani’s fans as well as other users in various social media platforms.

The musical video has garnered over 72K likes in the social media app and nearly 1.5 K comments.