New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a teenaged Muslim boy was assaulted and thrashed for entering a temple to quench his thirst. The incident came to light after a video of a man beating the young boy and asking why did he enter the temple went viral on social media. Later, Ghaziabad police arrested the man for assaulting the boy who just stepped inside the temple for drinking water.

The issue was also raised by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on his Twitter handle by sharing a clip of the video. In the video, the accused man is seen asking the name of the victim and questioning him for entering the religious place. Immediately after that, he is seen hurling abuses at him and later beating him up.



Watch the video here:

#SorryAsif 😢 This is an apology not just to you, but for the innumerable unreported instances of injustice across our country. I’m ashamed at what our society has become and take a pledge to contribute in the struggle against these hate-filled divisive forces. pic.twitter.com/9z4ng7k3Q7 — अनुपम | Anupam (@AnupamConnects) March 13, 2021

On Friday night, police arrested the accused identified as Shringee Nandan Yadav who is being interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

He added that these type of activities will not be tolerated and warned that such persons will be penalised.

In another viral video, a person is seen cooking chapati on a tandoor and spitting on it before serving it during a betrothal ceremony in Bhojpur area of the district. Police arrested the accused identified as Mohsin, a resident of Muradnagar.

Both the accused in the separate incidents have been sent to jail, the SSP added.