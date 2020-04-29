Like the stigma around HIV Aids in the 1990’s, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has spread its own share of threat and insecurities around the patients of COVID-19, so much so that it has even led to protests in some Indian cities. As the country combats the stigma around the disease, Abdul Malabari from Surat in Gujarat, has gone above and beyond for people he does not know by burying or cremating the dead bodies of the coronavirus infected people, despite the risk. Also Read - Over 4000 Stranded Andhra Fishermen Rescued From Gujarat to Get Rs 2000 Each

Although health experts have clarified that the virus cannot be transmitted after death, though it can survive on clothes for a few hours, people have gone on to refusing the cremation or burying of the dead bodies in or near their areas in various states off late. Malabari has encountered many such problems but has reportedly reasoned with people so far.

Surat has recorded 19 deaths and 244 active cases out of the total 3,548 in Gujarat. With a team including people of all faiths and castes, Malabari takes all the precautions. Donning masks, gloves and gowns, his team is well trained on how to prepare the bodies by spraying it first with chemicals and then wrapping it in plastic to avoid contamination. The transporting of the dead bodies then takes place in one of the two vans reserved for COVID-19 victims which are also sanitised after every trip. As for the cemetery or crematorium, the place too is disinfected after each funeral.

In an interview with BBC, Malabari shared, “My work has no fixed timings. As soon as we get a call, we proceed with the kit. We have Hindu volunteers who bury the bodies of Muslims, and Muslim volunteers who cremate the bodies of Hindus. We find bodies in rivers and canals, on railway tracks. We sometimes deal with decomposed bodies. In my heart I feel a sense of satisfaction from doing this that nothing else will ever give me.”

Speaking about his favours, Surat’s deputy commissioner Ashish Naik told the news agency, “In such difficult times, Abdul bhai [brother] has been of great help.” Malabari along with his team, are a classic example of heroes in the times of corona. Though they now eat and sleep at the office of their charities to protect their families from infection, we pray that these testing times end soon and that they are reunited with their families to enjoy the finer things in life.

More power, strength and health to these heroes!