Mumbai: In an alleged case of Islamophobia, a Facebook user listed a 3 BHK flat located in Mumbai on a FB page with a condition that the tenant should not be a Muslim or own pets. Also Read - Mumbai Shocker: Female Dog Sexually Assaulted in Powai, 11-Inch Stick Inserted Into Her Private Part
Notably, Mumbai resident Unmesh Patil posted these terms and conditions on the Facebook page of Flats Without Brokers in Mumbai, along with pictures of the flats.
The post has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage with netizens dubbing the post as an example of ‘apartheid’.
Journalist Rana Ayyub shared the controversial ad on Twitter and wrote, ”Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most-posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid?”
Further, she narrated her own experience of house-hunting in Mumbai and said, “I have been house hunting in Bandra the last three months. My name ‘Rana’ does not come across as a Muslim name for many owners. It is only when they read that my surname is ‘Shaikh,’ I get a call from my broker on behalf of the owner with the most obnoxious excuse”
The post also caught the attention of Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, who slammed the ad and said that only a decadent society, encouraged by the extremist and abhorrent philosophy of BJP Hindutva and RSS can allow this to happen.
Many people slammed the regressive and hateful post, lamenting the state of affairs in the country. However, some also defended the owner saying that it is his private property and he has all the right to choose who he wants to rent his flat out.
Here are some other reactions:
Ever came across such an ad?