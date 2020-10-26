Mumbai: In an alleged case of Islamophobia, a Facebook user listed a 3 BHK flat located in Mumbai on a FB page with a condition that the tenant should not be a Muslim or own pets. Also Read - Mumbai Shocker: Female Dog Sexually Assaulted in Powai, 11-Inch Stick Inserted Into Her Private Part

Notably, Mumbai resident Unmesh Patil posted these terms and conditions on the Facebook page of Flats Without Brokers in Mumbai, along with pictures of the flats.

The post has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage with netizens dubbing the post as an example of ‘apartheid’.

Journalist Rana Ayyub shared the controversial ad on Twitter and wrote, ”Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most-posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid?”

Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid ? pic.twitter.com/OFxGNDzTMq — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 24, 2020

Further, she narrated her own experience of house-hunting in Mumbai and said, “I have been house hunting in Bandra the last three months. My name ‘Rana’ does not come across as a Muslim name for many owners. It is only when they read that my surname is ‘Shaikh,’ I get a call from my broker on behalf of the owner with the most obnoxious excuse”

The post also caught the attention of Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, who slammed the ad and said that only a decadent society, encouraged by the extremist and abhorrent philosophy of BJP Hindutva and RSS can allow this to happen.

Officially sanctioned prejudice in the 21st century. Only a decadent society, encouraged by the extremist, abhorrent philosophy of BJP/Hindutva/RSS can allow this to happen. https://t.co/d8ilXfYD7L — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 25, 2020

Many people slammed the regressive and hateful post, lamenting the state of affairs in the country. However, some also defended the owner saying that it is his private property and he has all the right to choose who he wants to rent his flat out.

Here are some other reactions:

Blacks and Dogs not allowed…early 19th century America. Muslims and Pets not allowed…2020 India. — Arif Ayyub (@arifayyub) October 24, 2020

Muslims and Pets not allowed?! I cannot believe this is an actual ad in the 21st Century. https://t.co/6lhT7JpfjY — Niggy (@Niggy816) October 25, 2020

This is deeply saddening. Happens in the most civilised and posh areas of other cities too. https://t.co/Ik9pKiYMu0 — Patriotic dissenter (@WokeMe1) October 25, 2020

More than the overtly normalised Apartheid in Indian housing societies(which tbh is not a post-2014 thing), it is the replies under this tweet which should scare everyone. It won't be surprising if India does come up with its very own segregation policy. Scary times ahead. https://t.co/wnPl3GE4m1 — Bhavesh (@bhaveshchaturv) October 24, 2020

Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid? pic.twitter.com/xSCuoOaRYJ — Krishnaholic 🕌🔨 (@krrrrrrishna) October 24, 2020

Then – Dogs and Indians not allowed. Now – Dogs and Muslims not allowed.😒 New India is getting back to the old British ways. Yes, we are regressing! https://t.co/dyfn3wiJH3 — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) October 24, 2020

its his personal property , he have all the right to choose who he want to rent or whome not. my mom also not give rooms to bachelors or non-vegetarians. so what its her house and she will decide. — anamika (@anamika_867) October 24, 2020

That is his decision , how can yu blame whole nation How is every citizen of India is accountable 🤷‍♀️…common sense — Aaraadhya Saxena 🇮🇳 (@ihailmyindia) October 24, 2020

Ever came across such an ad?