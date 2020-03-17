New Delhi: As the entire world is reeling from the disastrous effects of coronavirus, an Italian man who is under lock-down following a spike of cases in the country, has put out a Twitter thread explaining the various stages of the pandemic. In a series of tweets, he urged people around the world to take the matter very seriously and advised them to stop socializing to stem the spread of the disease. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Singer Shweta Pandit Quarantined in Italy, Says Italy Was Never So Quiet Before

He starts the thread by admonishing those who still have no qualms in going out while being in the midst of a global crisis and urges them to read his terrifying experience. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Brings Back 236 Nationals Stranded in Iran, 218 From Italy

”If you’e still hanging with friends, going to restaurants/bars, and acting like this isn’t a big deal, get your shit together. The following thread is taken from an Italian citizen. As they put it: “To the rest of the world, you have no idea what’s coming.” Also Read - Trending News Today, March 15, 2020: Heartbreaking! Brother Trapped With Sister’s Dead Body For 36 Hours in Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy | Watch

Well, it’s a really long thread, but please give it a read:

If you'e still hanging with friends, going to restaurants/bars, and acting like this isn't a big deal, get your shit together. The following thread is taken from an Italian citizen. As they put it: "To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming." MUST READ👇 — Jason Yanowitz (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

As I think everybody knows, Italy is on quarantine because of the coronavirus outbreak. This situation is bad, but what's worse is seeing the rest of the world behaving as if it isn't going to happen to them. We know what you're thinking because we were in your place too. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 1 (cont'd): I'm safe, everybody is overreacting, what's the need to go out with masks and stock toilet paper? I'm going to live my life as usual, there's no need to freak out. 🔵 STAGE 2. The number of cases begins to be significant. — Jason Yanowitz (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 2 (cont'd): They declare "red zone" and quarantine one or two small cities where they found the first cases and a lot of people were infected (Feb 22nd). Well that's sad and somewhat worrisome but they're taking care of it so nothing to panic about. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 2 (cont'd): There are some deaths but they're all old people so the media is just creating panic for views, how shameful. People lead their life as usual.. I'm not going to stop going out and meeting my friends am I? It's not going to get me. Everybody's fine here. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🟣 STAGE 3: The number of cases is rapidly going up. They almost doubled in one day. There's more deaths. They declare red zones and quarantine the 4 regions where the majority of cases are registered (March 7). In Italy 25% of the county is under quarantine. — Jason Yanowitz (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 3 (cont'd): They still don't realize the seriousness of the situation. Everywhere you turn people advise to wash your hands and limit going out, large groups are forbidden, every 5 minutes on TV they remind you of these rules. But it still hasn't settled in people's mind. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🟤 STAGE 4: The number of cases is heavily increasing. Schools and universities are closed everywhere for at least a month. It's a national health emergency. Hospitals are at capacity, entire units are cleared to make space for coronavirus patients. — Jason Yanowitz (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 4 (cont'd): There's too many cases of pneumonia, too many people who need ICU and not enough places for everyone. At this point is like being at war: doctors have to choose who to treat based on their survival chance. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 4 (cont'd): People have died because there wasn't any more space. I have a doctor friend who called me devastated because he had to let 3 people die that day. Nurses crying because they see people dying and can't do anything aside from offering some oxygen. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🔴 STAGE 5: Remember the 10k idiot who ran from the red zone to the rest of Italy? Well, the entire country has to be declared under quarantine (March 9). The goal is to delay the spreading of the virus as much as possible. — Jason Yanowitz (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 5 (cont'd): Now there's fear, you see a lot of people with masks and gloves around but there are still are people who think that they're invincible, who go to restaurants in large groups, hang out with friends to drink and so on. Next step. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 6 (cont'd): The certification is an official document where you declare your name, where you're coming from, where you're going and what for. There are a lot of police check points. If you're found outside without a valid reason you risk a fine up to €206. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

FINAL THOUGHTS: That's what the situation is like now today as of the March 12th. Keep in mind that it all happened in around 2 weeks… 5 DAYS FROM STAGE 3 TO TODAY. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

After the long thread, he then goes on to explain what precautions to take and also slams those countries who are still taking the issue lightly.

”It’s hard to see all these countries act like it’s not coming and not taking the precautions that are necessary for the well-being of its citizens while they still can”, he says.

He concludes by saying, ”There are cases where you live, then the virus is spreading, and you’re maybe 1-2 weeks behind us. But you’ll get to our point eventually. PLEASE take any precaution you can take. Don’t act like it’s not going to get you. If you can, STAY HOME”.

Hope things get better. Stay safe and informed!