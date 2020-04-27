Bengaluru: At a time when most of us are comfortably locked inside our homes, health professionals and doctors who have emerged as the frontline warriors of the Covid-19 pandemic, are risking their lives and fighting unknown battles everyday to save us. Also Read - Bravo! This is How Doctors Look When They Take Off Their PPE After 8 Hours

Now, in an attempt to spread cheer and lift our morales during this lockdown, sixty doctors from all over India have come together to give us a ‘song of hope’. The song, put together by Instagram handle @theministryofmemories, features doctors from different corners of the country dancing merrily to the song ‘Happy’ by Pharrel Williams to remind us that all will be okay.

However, the main motive behind the video was to emphasise the importance of mental health during this time of crisis.

“We are working tirelessly round the clock to save your lives, to ensure the country’s physical well being. And we are here to remind you to look after your mental well being too, for the hope of a brighter morning propels us further,” the video is captioned.

Watch it here:

Needless to say, the song has gone viral, with netizens calling the doctors as ‘true heroes’ and thanking them for uplifting their spirits.

One user wrote, ”This is a such an uplifting and warm video. I loved how all the obgyns are laughing, dancing and smiling. Working in times like these with a gear all day is daunting and exhausting. And here they are, telling us how they’re still enjoying. Thank you for every appearanceand move. And a big thank you for conceptualising, arranging, shooting and editing this video.”

Another wrote, ”Wow … You guys are true heroes. Hats off to the entire team of doctors for this energetic happy video.”

Actress Raveena Tandon too shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “If god, forbid I’m ever even a bit unwell, I want to be treated by one of these happy doctors! Well-done docs! And God bless! #doctorszindabad.”