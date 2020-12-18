A couple of days back, a picture of a homeless boy sleeping with a dog on a street went viral after a local photo journalist posted it on social media. Identified as Ankit, the 9-year-old boy has been living on the footpath and has been earning his livelihood working at a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. Also Read - Noida International Airport, 2nd in NCR, to be Designed on Lines of World-famous Airports | Check Key Features

Sadly enough, the kid has been forced to make the footpath his home as Ankit's father is behind the bars and his mother has abandoned him. When asked of his family, he knows no one and doesn't know where he is from. The only family he has is a street dog named Danny.

Speaking to media persons, the child said, "My mother is not here and my father is in jail. I have a pet dog that I found 20 days ago." When asked how he was able to survive and at the same time feed the dog, Ankit said, "I sold cardboards and earn some money from it. I was able to give milk and bread to the dog as I wash cups at a tea stall."

After the heartbreaking story went viral on social media, the picture eventually reached the district administration officials and now, the police has come forward to help him. The officials initiated search and rescue operation and reportedly, found Ankit following which he has been put under the care of the district police.



Speaking to the media, CO City Kuldeep Singh said, “We got information that a 10-year-old child is sleeping with a dog. The child was located and after that the first thing we did was to provide him winter clothes and other essential items. Then SSP has started the process for admission of the child in a school.”

Giving details about the minor, the CO City said, “The child lives with a woman in Khala Par locality. We got to know that his father may be in jail and his mother is not here. So he stays alone.”

“Very soon we will find a permanent place for him to ensure his future,” the police officer added.

“The police gave me new clothes and brought me to the right place. I want to thank them,” the minor boy added.