Home

Viral

Heartwarming Video Shows Boy Hugging Classmate He Was Forced To Slap In Infamous Muzaffarnagar Clip | Watch

Heartwarming Video Shows Boy Hugging Classmate He Was Forced To Slap In Infamous Muzaffarnagar Clip | Watch

The viral video shows a boy hugging the classmate he was forced to slap by his teacher Tripta Tyagi in the infamous Muzaffarnagar slap video.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A heartwarming video surfaced on Sunday showing a boy hugging the classmate he was forced to slap by his teacher in the now infamous slap video from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. In the video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, the two boys– belonging to different communities– hugging it out as their elders watch in joy.

Trending Now

The viral clip proves the fact that innocence and love always trump hate no matter how bad things seem even as claims of rising communal divide in the country have been a hot topic in recent times.

Watch the video here:

‘Jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe’

On Friday, a video went viral on social media, showing the students taking turns to slap their classmate as the boy stands there crying in humiliation and pain while the primary school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, keeps egging his classmates to continue the assault.

“Jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai (all the Muslim students here)…” the teacher can clearly be heard in the video as she encourages other students hit the boy with more force. “Why don’t you hit him with force,” Tyagi tells one of the students after he hits the boy.

#Viral Hate Harvest hits school… UP school teacher TURNS DEVIL…

What's more SHOCKING is that the person recording this incident was the child's cousin… RIP Humanity 💔💔……… @myogiadityanath @EduMinOfIndia #MuzaffarnagarViralVideo #muzaffarnagarpolice pic.twitter.com/RAHseQXudN — xi_shan21 (@xi_shan21) August 26, 2023

The incident had sparked outrage from all corners of the society as the teacher’s actions were allegedly driven by communal hatred because the boy belonged to the minority community.

On Saturday, Muzaffarnagar Police booked Tyagi for making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework. The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

“Tripta Tyagi was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark,” police said.

‘I am handicapped’

Earlier, Tyagi had tried to justify her actions under the garb of “disciplining the child” and that she asked the students to slap their classmate as she was “handicapped” and could not do so herself.

“The student had been asked to memorize a lesson but he failed to do so for months, so I had to discipline him. I am handicapped so I asked his classmates to slap him so he would learn a lesson and start taking his homework more seriously,” Tyagi had claimed.

This is Tripta Tyagi, teacher who beaten up Muslim kids because of their religious identity. She says that she is handicapped thus she asked other students to beat Altamash. She is right, she is handicapped but with her mentality.#ArrestTriptaTyagi pic.twitter.com/RiVYmeVyDy — Amock (@Politics_2022_) August 26, 2023

Tyagi had also claimed the boy’s uncle was the one who asked her to discipline the kid and also shot the video. Asked about the incident, she said “Bacche ko tight karne ke liye tha” (was meant to discipline the boy).

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES