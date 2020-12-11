New Delhi: While farmers continued to rally at the Singhu border for the 16th day, many individuals and organizations alike have come forward to extend support to them. Given that winters have arrived in Northern India, a man named Shakeel Mohammed Qureshi is giving away sweaters and jackets to protect farmers protesting at the Singhu border from the the biting cold. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 2 IPS Officers Deputed at Singhu Border Test Positive For COVID-19

Around 8 am every day, Qureshi starts setting up his roadside stall, from where he sells locally-manufactured warm clothes for free to the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the Centre's three new contentious farm laws.

The 35-year-old man, whose father is a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, has distributed around 300 jackets and sweaters for free among the peasants. On average, he used to earn a profit of around Rs 2,500 daily by selling the winter wear.

“My father is a farmer, too, so I know that their life is very tough,” says Qureshi, who lives in Narela in north Delhi with his wife and children. Farmers don’t ask for much from the government, except a fair price for their produce.”

Unwilling to talk about the price, Qureshi says: “This is my contribution to a good cause. That’s all.” Help has been pouring in from different quarters for the protesting farmers at the border.

Most of the farmers have come prepared, but a few need support to keep fighting, according to Qureshi, who hopes to have a merchandise store of his own before he turns 40.

His head held low, Qureshi smiles when a protesting farmer, who just got a free jacket from his stall, said: “The god will give you a fortune in return. You have a small shop, but a large heart.” As dusk settles, a group of Nihang Sikhs approached the Samaritan, but he has run out of stock.

Assuring the band of armed Sikh warriors, Qureshi said: “I will be back with jackets for you tomorrow morning.”

The farmers have been protesting at several border points into Delhi for the past two weeks over their demands to repeal the new legislation, which they claim would benefit the corporates and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime. The union leaders had rejected a government proposal on Wednesday to amend the new legislations and announced that they would intensify their agitation.

(With PTI inputs)