‘My husband says it’s AI’: Auto driver hangs wife’s jhumkas from vehicle’s roof, internet shares hilarious reactions | Watch viral video

Viral video: It shows the auto-rickshaw driver who had a pair of jhumkas attached to the roof of the vehicle.

Image: Instagram @marilyn.sultana.akand (videograb)

Viral News: When some men still feel embarrassed to express love to their partners in small gestures, a video has gone viral for all the right reasons. The viral clip was recorded by a woman during her journey on an auto-rickshaw. She carefully noticed that the man driving the rickshaw had a pair of jhumkas (earrings) attached to the upper roof of the vehicle. It’s not clear from the video whether the accessories belong to the driver’s wife or not. However, the internet was quick to conclude that they probably belonged to his wife. You can watch the viral video here.

The viral video shows the auto-rickshaw driver who had a pair of jhumkas attached to the roof of the vehicle. The video has struck a chord online, and people are in awe of every bit of it.

Initially, men used to feel shy and get embarrassed at the thought of expressing love openly for their wives. The video has stood out particularly for the man’s innocent way of showing love to his wife. It grabbed crazy online reactions, with people labelling him as the ‘green flag’.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sula (@marilyn.sultana.akand)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “POV is the earrings, not the picture… Not all romantics buy flowers. Some hang your earrings where they can see them all day… That auto carries passengers. His heart carries her. When a man truly loves you, you’re stitched into his routine.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “No Nazar For This Beautiful Couple,” and another wrote, “men are simple.”

The third comment read, “Men can go through any limit,” and one said, “My husband says it’s AI.”

