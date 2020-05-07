Taking the Internet by storm, English singer and songwriter Adele shared a jaw-dropped picture on her 32nd birthday which featured her having shed 22 kilos reportedly. Though fans were left awestruck, they were careful to praise Adele’s transformation without criticizing who she was before. Also Read - Karl Lagerfeld Slams #MeToo Movement: Chanel and Fendi Director says “Don’t Model if You Don’t Want Pants to Be Pulled”

After her divorce with former husband Simon Konecki last year, Adele started weight-loss training at home as per the reports which had then suggested that the diva had hired three personal trainers and a special diet to aid her mission. Adele had even shared earlier that she had lost a whopping 22 kilos by following the Sirtfood Diet and the recent picture only confirms the previous rumours.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Adele shared a picture wearing a black thigh-high dress and striking a dramatic expression. It is interesting to note that after her birthday last year, Adele hardly shared any pictures so the latest one featuring her transformation literally stunned fans. However, not drawing any attention on it, Adele subtely captioned the picture, "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels 2020 okay bye thanks x (sic)."

While one user wrote, “My jaw just hit the floor (sic)”, another commented, “You’ve worked so hard to look like this and I’m so glad you’ve got your purpose but I want to tell you that for me you are always a spectacular, beautiful and sexy woman” and yet another gushed, “In this life, you are proof that you can achieve your desired goal with perseverance. I love you.”

As per the Sirtfood diet that Adele follows, one can eat kale, strawberries, blueberries, red wine, dark chocolate, coffee, green tea, onions, parsley, soy, turmeric, walnuts, buckwheat, extra virgin oil, etc. as they can aid weight loss without any radical or extreme dieting.