My life has little value, ready to sacrifice...: Old Clip of Khameneis powerful speech resurfaces as Iran‑Israel-US war escalates

‘My life has little value, ready to sacrifice…’: Old Clip of Khamenei’s powerful speech resurfaces as Iran‑Israel-US war escalates

The death of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike has been condemned by Russia, China, several top leaders, and the Shia community across the world. Israel on Saturday carried out strikes against Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation for this, Iran intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Meanwhile, an old clip of Khamenei is circulating on social media platforms where he can be heard talking about his life and death.

What did Khamenei say in the resurfaced video that is gaining attention?

The old video clip shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, in an assertive position, broadcasting a strong message to the West and Israel. The clip features him warning against foreign interference, underscoring Iran’s stance of resistance and its readiness to confront external pressure.

Most viral video on internet “My life has little value. I have a disabled body. I have a bit of dignity which you all have given me. I put all this on the line, ready to sacrifice everything” – Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei Weeks before Martyrdom pic.twitter.com/Gthu0Zlgt8 — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) March 1, 2026

Who is Iran’s new interim successor?

In the viral video, Khamenei stated, “My life has little value. I have a disabled body. I have a bit of dignity which you all have given me. I put all this on the line, ready to sacrifice everything.” Furthermore, he stated,”Even if they kill me, do not count it as our loss as long as you remain steadfast on the principles of Imam Hussain. We are winning this war as long as we do not bow before dictators, before power and greed, as long as we uphold the ideals of Imam Hussain.”

Following the death of Khamenei, Iran named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as his interim successor. Ayatollah Khamenei, whose death in an attack on his residential compound in Tehran was announced by Iran, had been the Supreme Leader since 1989 after the passing away of the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution’s leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

What Pakistan PM said on the death of Iran leader?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over “violation of norms of international law” following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the US and Israel. In a social media post, the Pakistan prime minister said, “the government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei”.

