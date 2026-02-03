Home

Viral

My own people robbed me of my...: 60-year-old woman makes her first vlog, video leaves audiences emotional

‘My own people robbed me of my…’: 60-year-old woman makes her first vlog, video leaves audiences emotional

After a certain age, one tends to let go of worries and seek peace. However, depression, which can be difficult to overcome at this age, can be a challenge. But 60-year-old Sunita Chaudhary has made this difficult task easier with vlogging. Now, her video is going viral.

'My own people robbed me of my...': 60-year-old woman makes her first vlog, video leaves audiences emotional

After a certain age, one tends to let go of worries and seek peace. However, depression, which can be difficult to overcome at this age, can be a challenge. But 60-year-old Sunita Chaudhary has made this difficult task easier with vlogging. Now, her video is going viral.

Delhi resident Sunita Chaudhary is gaining immense popularity on social media. The reason is her age and her zest for life. She’s trying every trick in the book to overcome depression and despair. She’s made vlogging her go-to resource at this age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Chaudhry (@retired_sunita)

In her video, Sunita explained that at that age, someone close to her committed financial fraud, resulting in the loss of her entire life’s savings. This betrayal left her physically and mentally distressed. But her will to live remained undiminished, so she turned to vlogging. But Sunita also believes that she has not come here to pass time but to ask for help from people.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

People are praising Sunita’s video. One user commented, “Keep posting videos; you’ll save people from their pain.” Comments like, “Have courage, we are with you,” are also pouring in.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Watch 70-year-old man’s first vlog go viral, rack up 29 million views in 72 hours, he says…

Likewise, Vinod, who is 70 years old, accumulated over 30 million views on his first Instagram video, leaving several prominent influencers behind. But what exactly happened, let’s know. In the video, Sharma introduced himself, saying, “I am from Uttar Pradesh. I don’t know how to vlog, but I am trying to spend my time by making videos. I hope you like this vlog so that I feel encouraged to continue this work.” Netizens praised his efforts and the 70-year-old’s post received over 2 million likes.

What Did The User Say?

Vinod’s innocence has touched millions of hearts, reminding them of their own grandparents and parents.

“We’re with you, uncle flooded the video. One user said,” Uncle Ji, you’ve made our hearts happy,” a user said.

“Keep it up, Dada Ji… There is no age for learning…. You proved this code very well,” second user said.

“Very nice blog uncle ji,” another said.

“I will not stop until all the taunts turn into claps,” a user said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.