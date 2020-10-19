Chennai: After a person dies, it is usually close friends or family who write and publish an obituary remembering his/her life. However, a person in Chennai, did the unthinkable when he wrote his own obituary and gave the piece to his family members to put up after his death. Also Read - Rare Two-Headed Baby Shark Caught by Fisherman in Maharashtra's Palghar, Pictures Go Viral

Ejji K Umamahesh passed away on October 16 at the age of 72, following high-risk heart surgery. Notably, Ejji was a former car rally driver and also served as the former Deputy Secretary, Formula One, Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit. Also Read - Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

After his death, the obituary titled “Self-written Obituary Announcement from Ejji K Umamahesh” was published in a local newspaper and has now gone viral on social media, making people teary-eyed. Also Read - Once a COVID Hotspot, Koyambedu Market in Chennai Reopens; Social Distancing Still a Challenge

“Lived on his own terms as a Religionless Citizen of the World on Village Earth. Congenital Sybarite, Recycled Teenager, Rat-Race Runner (Retd.), Whole-time House husband & Homemaker, Compulsive Party Host, Theater & Movie Actor, International Car Rally Driver & Organiser, Rationalist, Humanist, Atheist, Free Thinker,” the obituary reads.

Obituary ho to Mr Ejji jaise ho !! Warna na ho ! Life well lived ! Fly free Mr Ejji Umamahesh pic.twitter.com/xmDVpqTCJF — MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) October 17, 2020

The report also included a note for his “friends, enemies, and those-in-between,” thanking them for sharing their life with him.

”My party is over, and I hope there is no hangover for those I leave behind. Time is running out for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party,” the post further read.

What’s more, is that he has also donated all his “usable organs and body parts for transplantation and the remaining body for anatomical demonstration and research purposes.”

Many shared the obituary on social media and were moved with Umamahesh’s zest for life:

An uncle of mine! A guy who knew how to live life and lived on his own terms! Have a party up there on your budday today, Ejji! I promise you all that this is the best obituary you'd ever read! You were awesome! pic.twitter.com/rUTlkRp0HV — DR (@dee_ravi) October 17, 2020

This is the kind of obituary I aspire to. What a baller. https://t.co/v3VkGaGDms — Neil Balthazar (@NeilBalthazar) October 17, 2020

I've never read anything like this… it's unparallel description of life in the shortest possible way!

Legendary Ejji leaves us! — Shashank Pandey (@BatmannDarkk) October 17, 2020

Wish I had known him! Seems real gem of a person! Loved his humor! — Your Nemesis (@behindaroundyou) October 17, 2020

The first ever that an obituary made me smile. He and his life should be celebrated. What a personality 🙏🙏🙏 — Prem (@premperspective) October 17, 2020

Thanks for sharing… What a life! What an inspiration!

Keep rocking on the other side, Ejji 🤘🏾 — Vipul (@vipuksh) October 18, 2020

Ejji had also written an obituary, particularly for Facebook that his family published after his death.

“I regret to inform you that my vintage vehicle that was being restored, in spite of the best mechanics in India with mastery over their craft, modern tools and expertise at their command, did all they could to revive it, but unfortunately did not succeed. The engine gasket blew, the engine housing cracked, the pistons seized, and the old jalopy is now ready to be scrapped. Luckily a few parts that have survived destruction will be donated to other similar vintage vehicle owners who can put them to good use in their own machine. Must say that for the most inhospitable terrains around the world that I drove it for 72 years, guzzling ‘fuel’ of all sorts, adding additives that defy description and logic, surviving desert temperature highs, to colds that can freeze the balls of a brass monkey, it has served truly well. It surely will be remembered. Thank you (An official announcement about the scrapping of the vintage machine will be released in the press soon.),” his obituary written on Facebook reads.