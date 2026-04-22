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My prof says its AI: IIT Kharagpur professor invites students to birthday celebration; internet gives hilarious reactions | Watch viral video

‘My prof says it’s AI’: IIT Kharagpur professor invites students to birthday celebration; internet gives hilarious reactions | Watch viral video

Viral video: The professor invites students to his birthday party and serves them food and cutlery. Scroll down to see the video.

(Image: Screengrab from Instagram/unseen_iit)

Viral News: When students often complain about not finding the right mentors, teachers, and professors in their schools and colleges, a video has gone viral for all the right reasons. It was shared by a student at IIT Kharagpur, highlighting a heartwarming gesture: the professor invited the students to his home for a birthday party. The professor was seen cutting the chocolate cake when the students were clapping for him. Furthermore, he served the food and cutlery to students. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a professor from IIT Kharagpur, who had invited his students to celebrate his birthday. The students are seen clapping for him as he continues to cut the chocolate cake placed on the dining table. Later, he’s seen serving cutlery and food to the students. The video features many delicious snacks and food items like chocolate cake, pasta, poori, curry, ice cream, and a lot more.

The clip shows the group having food together in a huge garden area, where the professor ensures they are provided with the required items like cutlery.

The video invited a frenzy of reactions. Many students drew a comparison of the cool professor to their own professors. In addition, some students also shared their experiences in the comment section as they claimed to have worked under the professor’s mentorship.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYANSH M (@unseen_iit)

The viral video was shared on Instagram and has grabbed immense online attention.

Also Read: IIT Bombay students celebrate ‘No Bag Day’ in viral video, Carry books in buckets, chairs and even cycles

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Please go to my HOD’s feed,” and another wrote, “I was selected for summer internship under him, very friendly person. Always replies on mail.”

The third comment read, “My professor says it’s AI”.

When some colleges and professors get attention for controversies, this video has emerged as a perfect example of a real heartwarming moment between the students and professor.

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