If you are looking for a highly creative way to apply for a job or stuck in the endless cycles of hunting for companies and appearing for anxiety-driven job interviews, then you might get some helpful tips here. This guy has a unique way of applying for jobs. Aman Khandelwal, a management trainee from Jaipur, dressed up as a Zomato delivery guy and delivered his resume to a bunch of start-ups in a box of pastries, with the label that said, "Most of the resumes end up in trash but mine is in your belly."

He shared on Twitter about the same. In the caption, he wrote, "Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment."

Have a look for yourself:

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

He tweeted his unique style of sending resumes to start-ups and was instantly a hit. His tweet has received more than 3000 likes. He has also received a number of replies supporting his idea. Fast-delivery service provider Dunzo appreciated his gesture and even suggested him to deliver Khaman Dhokla!

This sweet gesture has definitely raised the Bar! All the best for your application 🙂

PS: We enjoy khAman dhokla too 😁 https://t.co/LSoF9JgOp5 — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) April 19, 2022

Digital Gurukul Metaversity got impressed to the extent that they even offered him an internship. In the comment section, the company wrote, “Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in “Digital Startup” for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape.”

Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in “Digital Startup” for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape 😃 — Digital Gurukul Metaversity (@digital_gurukul) July 3, 2022

The idea of acting as a Zomato guy, however, was not well received. Some twitter users also pointed out that impersonating as a Zomato delivery guy was equal to identity theft!

Aman has graduated from Institute of Management Development and Research in Pune, as per his LinkedIn profile. He is an aspiring Product Manager.

Finally Zomato too, took to twitter to applaud his idea but also light heartedly called him out for masquerading as a delivery guy.