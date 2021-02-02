A shocking yet hilarious video is going crazy viral on social media, which has received more than 13 million views on Twitter within a few hours! The video is taking internet by storm because it captured the Myanmar coup as it was happening. Also Read - Security Alert in Myanmar: Yangon Embassy Warns Indians to Avoid Travel Over Possible Unrest

In the video, a woman is doing aerobics without realising that a military convoy is reaching Parliament in the background.

The woman has been identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a physical education teacher. As Khing was recording her video outside the Parliament, she was so engrossed in her aerobics workout that she had no idea that a military coup is unfolding behind her.

In the background of the video, armoured vehicles can be seen driving up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to the Assembly of the Union complex.

The three-minute long video was posted by Khing on her Facebook on Monday. In the video, she was unaware of the dramatic events that were transpiring behind her and continued with her workout routine to the song “Ampun Bang Jago”. Meanwhile, security personnel can be seen rushing to open barricades and letting the cars through.

King later uploaded other exercise videos which were recorded in the same location saying that she had been filming her dance videos outside the assembly for 11 months.

Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted the video with the caption: “A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible!”

The military in Myanmar has staged a coup after detaining top government officials, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and have declared a year-long state of emergency.

Besides Suu Kyi, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, on Monday detained President U Win Myint, regional and state ministers, as well as some central executive committee members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

The military owned Myawaddy TV said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing would be in-charge of the country for one year.

The coup was staged following escalated tensions between the government and the army that erupted due to the outcome of the November 2020 parliamentary polls, the first to be held since the end of the Army’s rule in 2011.

Monday’s actions reversed a 10-year period of democratic transition following 50 years of military rule.

The events took place the same day the new parliament was to convene for the first time after elections.