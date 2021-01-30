Popular e-commerce site Myntra has decided to revamp its logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist filed a complaint against it, alleging it to be ‘insulting and offensive’ towards women. The complaint was lodged at Mumbai’s Cyber cell branch. Also Read - Diet Sabya Calls Out Myntra And H&M For Allegedly Copying Diwali Ads, Read on

Notably, the complaint was filed by Naaz Patel from NGO Avesta Foundation in December last year and they demanded the Myntra logo be changed and appropriate action be taken against the company, India Today reported. Patel alleged that the logo resembles a naked woman and had also taken up the issue on various platforms and on social media.

“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time,” DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police told India Today.

Not just the logo on the website and the app, Myntra will also make the changes on its packaging material as well. The company has reportedly issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo.

Notably, Myntra is one of the most popular E-commerce sites for apparel and accessories in India. The company is yet to reveal the new logo of the company and we will have to wait for a month!