Home

Viral

Mysterious 140-year-long YouTube video goes viral for unusual reason: Over 2 million views, why is it trending?

Mysterious 140-year-long YouTube video goes viral for unusual reason: Over 2 million views, why is it trending?

One strange thing about the video is that the video's description features some Arabic symbols, which translate to "Come, meet me in hell."

Viral news: When the attention span of people is slowly decreasing, and most people prefer to consume short-form content, a YouTube video is grabbing the attention for being super long. The thumbnail of the video features a blank screen, with the video’s duration calculated to be 140 years. The video has left everyone on the internet curious. What’s even more strange about the video is that it was shared with some Arabic symbols reportedly translating to, “Come, meet me in hell.” You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Viral video: Raghav Chadha becomes Blinkit delivery agent, internet asks, ‘Is Parineeti giving filmy ideas?’

140-year-long YouTube video

Everyone on internet is asking just one question: ‘What’s so strange about the viral YouTube video?’ Here, we’re here to answer you. Firstly, the video’s thumbnail shows that it’s 140 years long. But, here’s the catch: the video is 12 hours, 34 minutes, and 56 seconds long.

Another strange thing about the video is that the video’s description features some Arabic symbols, which translate to “Come, meet me in hell.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The third unusual thing about the viral YouTube video is that it has no visuals or sounds. The video shows a blank screen with no message, sound effects, or visuals.

The video was shared from an account of North Korea, which joined YouTube on July 31, 2023, and has nearly 157,000 subscribers.

140-year long viral video of YouTube

How are people reacting?

The viral YouTube video has left everyone curious with so many unusual points. Many people are saying that the account is most likely a testing account of YouTube. It was uploaded on January 5, i.e., Monday. The video was shared by the account named shinywr and has received over 2.5 million views. One user in the comment section wrote, “What feels even more unsettling is how the thumbnail shows that this video is 1.2 MILLION hours long, but it drops to 12 hours when watching,” and another commented, “I stayed up all night expecting something to happen and nothing happened.”

Many people are confusing it for the longest YouTube video, which is not true. The longest YouTube video is 596.5 hours long, which was uploaded by Jonathan Harchick in 2011.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.