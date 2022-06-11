Viral News: The first UFO sighting in South Africa dates back to the 1960s with a number of similar reports coming over the years. Recently, people in South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg were left shocked and confused after they saw a long green light in the sky, which led to several conspiracy theories on social media. According to News24, there were reports of a “green asteroid-looking” object falling through the sky around 8 am on Wednesday.Also Read - Meteorite Or An Alien? Mysterious Metal Balls Fall From Space In Gujarat

The residents took to Facebook to confirm the sightings. Within a few hours, multiple users reported similar sightings and some of them went on to suggest a “possible alien invasion”. The green light along with the asteroid-like object flashed in the sky for a brief period of time and similar sightings were reported from people in Durban and Johannesburg. Also Read - NASA To Not Send Naked Pictures Of Humans To Space To Attract Aliens

“It was a really strange sighting. I saw this object with lights that were flashing. I told my sister about it and she thought I was crazy. I don’t really believe in aliens or UFOs, but who knows if it is true,” said Maryna Buys on her Facebook account according to the report on News24. Also Read - Alien’s Footprints on Mars? NASA Instagram Post Has Got People Talking

The report further said that Kate Da Cunha Rosario was one of the early users to enquire about the event on Facebook as he posted on the Voices of Pietermaritzburg group – “a bright green asteroid-looking thing flying through the sky at 8:05 am in the Scottsville area”.

The internet was soon filled with numerous theories with a user called Elna Botha suggesting that it can be an alien invasion. “They have arrived,” she wrote on her Facebook account.