Ludhiana: Panic gripped residents of Punjab's Ludhiana, as a mysterious loud sound was heard twice, with locals wondering what it was. Many residents took to Twitter to report about the incident. People reported that the first loud sound was heard at around 1 pm and another at 4. Speculations soon started on social media, with many saying that it might be a cloud, others called it a bomb blast while some said that it might be a sonic boom. People sent several messages to each other asking whether they heard the loud sound too.

One user wrote, ”Looks like the whole city felt what I did. A sonic boom rattled Ludhiana and adjoining areas today. It was a loud pop that shook walls.” Another wrote on social media, “The building trembled a little bit too.” A third wrote, “Did you hear it? What could it be possibly!! ”

Looks like the whole city felt what I did. A sonic boom rattled Ludhiana and adjoining areas today. It was a loud pop that shook walls. Once — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) August 6, 2012

A loud sound heard twice by Ludhiana people today in the afternoon.

Was it possibly sound of Sonic Boom? Any guesses!! — 1000 Things (@1000thingsinldh) August 4, 2022

A user commented, “I literally woke up thinking someone was banging the door.”

Later, the authorities explained what the sound actually was. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma confirmed that the sound was of sonic booms and there was no blast. “We got it checked and it seemed it was just a sonic boom,” he told The Tribune.

What is a Sonic Boom?

Sonic booms are powerful noises that resemble explosions. Any object that moves through the air more quickly than the speed of sound creates shock waves that are the source of it. A similar incident had happened in Bengaluru too. In November 2021, a mysterious sound was reported by residents of Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajeshwari Nagar and Kaggalipura.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru said, “The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude.” It confirmed that the aircraft belonged to the Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE) and had flown in allocated airspace outside city limits.

In May last year, a similar sound was heard and was thought to be produced by a Sukhoi 30 which was on a sortie.