Mysterious Metal Sphere Found At Japan’s Enshuhama Beach In Hamamatsu City Identified; Details Inside

As mentioned in the beginning, it created a panic-like situation with theories suggesting that it was some kind of “surveillance device” installed by China and North Korea.

Mysterious Metal Sphere: Japan has been in the news for more than a reason its eastern neighbor, North Korea. It is the appearance of a huge spherical object on the shores of Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu City on Tuesday, February 21. Ans within moments of its discovery there were numerous theories and folklore about it being the egg of a Godzilla while some suggested it was a mooring buoy that floats in water and is anchored away from the shoreline to which boats can be moored in deeper water. It could be debris from outer space, opined some. Nevertheless, the authorities were never going to take any chance and the police and bomb squad were assigned the task to examine the metal ball.

Amidst all this the good old Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) theory also floated around and so did the Dragon Ball from the popular manga series.

NHK, the Japanese broadcaster released the footage of two officials at Enshuhama Beach examining the rusty metal sphere estimated to be about 1.5m (4.9ft) wide that was spotted by a local who alerted the police who cordoned off the area and other agencies carried out X-ray exams to no avail, although it was confirmed that the object was safe, as per the BBC report.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat — but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

But, as per the latest information coming from the Japanese authorities as of the late evening of February 23, the “mystery ball” could be nothing more than a common piece of marine equipment while the X-ray reports of the radio test conducted by the local police confirmed that the sphere’s interior appeared to be hollow.

It also has two raised handles on its surface, which indicates that it was once hooked to some kind of platform or another ship.

Other reports say that the metal sphere has many similarities to a steel buoy manufactured by the Chinese shipbuilding company, Nantong Yangfan.

To sum it up, NHK News has confirmed that the spherical object is “not a threat,” whatever the object might be.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.