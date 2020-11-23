The expansive forests of Northeast India are a treasure trove of diverse flora and fauna and now scientists have discovered a new variety of mushrooms, pictures of which have gone viral and mesmerised people all over. But why? Because they are no ordinary mushrooms but bioluminescent, meaning they emit light! Also Read - Want to Experience Sustainable Travel? Head to These 4 Destinations in India to Explore Just That

The species is named Roridomyces hyllostachydis and was first sighted in August near a stream in Meghalaya's Mawlynnong in East Khasi Hills district and later at Krang Shuri in West Jaintia Hills district. This new fungi is now among 97 species of bioluminescent mushrooms in the world.

How were they discovered?

After locals reported of ‘electric mushrooms’, a team of scientists from India and China headed to West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya. The team was guided by a local person to a bamboo forest, who asked them to switch off their torches.

A minute later, the group was left with their mouths open by what they saw: in the midst of the darkness an eerie green glow emerged from dead bamboo sticks that were smothered in tiny mushrooms, as per a Mongabay report. The fungus emits its own light—a phenomenon known as bioluminescence

Why do they glow?

Simply put, bioluminescence is the property of a living organism to produce and emit light.

“Animals, plants, fungi and bacteria show bioluminescence. Bioluminescent organisms are usually found in the ocean environments, but they are also found on terrestrial environments. The colour of the light emitted by the organism depends on their chemical properties,” Samantha Karunarathna, mycologist from the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, who was part of the team that discovered the mushroom, told East Mojo.

In the case of fungi, the luminescence comes from the enzyme, luciferase. “The [green] light emits when luciferans is catalysed by the enzyme luciferase, in the presence of oxygen. During the chemical reaction, several unstable intermediate products are released as excess energy that makes them visible as light,” said Karunarathna.

Karunarathna also added that it may also be a mechanism for the organism to protect itself from frugivorous (or fruit-eating) animals.

Watch the video here: