California: Ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk announced the strange name of his baby boy, people on the internet have been scratching their heads in confusion. The eccentric name X Æ A-12, soon became the fodder for all memes with people wondering how to even it!

Nearly after a week, Musk finally explained how to correctly pronounce the name, during a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan. Well, thanks for putting an end to the mystery!

Rogan asked Musk, “How do you say the name? Is it a placeholder?”

Musk said, “So, X is just the letter X, Æ is pronounced as Ash. And, A-12 is my contribution and it is just pronounced as A-12. Therefore, the final pronunciation of the name is, “X Ash A Twelve.”

Not as complicated as we thought it would be, right! During the podcast, he also revealed that it was his girlfriend Grimes who came up with the mysterious name.

Listen to the podcast here:

Prior to his explanation about the pronunciation, Grimes had also taken to Twitter to decode the name for her fans.

She wrote, “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).” Musk corrected her in the tweet and wrote that it is SR-71 and not 17.

However, the unusual name may not be accepted according to Californian rules, as the state may not allow special characters in a name, a CNN report said.

The baby is the first for Canadian singer Grimes while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.