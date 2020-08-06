Over the past few days, people in the US and Canada have become prey to a mysterious outbreak of salmonella poisoning that has sickened more than 500 people. As per The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, red onions grown in California have been traced as the potential source of the outbreak. Also Read - People in US & Canada Are Receiving 'Mystery Seeds' From China, Is it Another Chinese Conspiracy or a 'Brushing Scam'?

The administration said it was able to identify Thomson International, a produce supplier in Bakersfield, Calif., as a likely source of contaminated red onions, NY Times reported. Currently, the CDC is reporting cases of Salmonella in 34 states with 396 reported illnesses and 59 hospitalizations. Both the US FDA and CDC are now advising people to avoid consuming any onions from Thomson International Inc. In case anyone is experiencing symptoms, CDC has advised them to contact their health care provider immediately. CDC in a tweet advised people to avoid eating, serving, or selling recalled onions from Thomson International Inc, or food made with these onions including red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties.

Salmonella Outbreak Update: Don’t eat, serve or sell recalled onions from Thomson International or food made from these onions. Check the list of brand names to see if you have recalled onions: https://t.co/1uvWO6f6cZ pic.twitter.com/U5ORm1d5V0 — CDC (@CDCgov) August 3, 2020

As per CDC estimates, Salmonella bacteria, which lives in the intestines of many animals, causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths annually in the US.

About Salmonella

Salmonella is a bacteria that affects the intestinal tract – causing diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps, from six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

