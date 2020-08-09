New Delhi: For over three days, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a search operation for on individual — on Twitter. No, not Vikas Dubey, this individual was Binod. Just Binod. Paytm changed its username to Binod, Tinder India started finding Binodini for Binod, Swiggy hoped for a call from Binod, Airtel expected all its callers to become Binod ( if the line gets connected though ). But who is Binod who trended on Twitter for days together? Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is All Praises For Bobby Deol's Class of '83 - Check Out This Viral Tweet

We know you have a #Binod meme too. Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/tFPUlO0clm — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 7, 2020

We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020

In addition to the appreciation for #Binod, let us not forget another hero, Armaan, who has commented this on every tweet of ours for the last year. https://t.co/DNpf4CC36i — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 7, 2020

Receive every call with “Haan #Binod Bol” Comment and tag us with their reactions😂 — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

#Binod might not write anything else, but we do have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/1It1yZE7Tq — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

What is #BINOD? B – Buckle up the seat belt before driving

I – Inform Police about any suspicious activity

N – Never drink and drive

O – Obey COVID guidelines

D – Dial 100 for any help or assistance#JaipurPolice #TeamJaipurPolice — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) August 7, 2020

For those who still didn’t get where this meme originated from..#binod pic.twitter.com/6vgOfFWm0N — Priya shetty (@Shyamalashetty3) August 7, 2020

Binod’s name is Binod Tharu. He has a YouTube account but no videos. His activities on Youtube was limited to watch various videos on Youtube, go to the comment section and then write ‘Binod’. Recently, a YouTube channel made a funny video on how meaningless YouTube comments are and showcased the comment ‘Binod’ as a case for example. Little did it know that more meaninglessness was in store. Leaving YouTube behind, Binod started trending on Twitter. All leading brands picked up the trend and it was all Binod everywhere.

Well, now the mystery is finally cracked!