Kochi: Ever since a bean-shaped structure in the Arabian sea, about seven km west off the Kochi coast, was put out using the Google Maps satellite image showing the formation of an 'island' under the sea, talks have begun, that only a detailed study would reveal, what it is.

Experts have expressed doubts that there is a chance it could be even a plankton assemblage as a mass. This was first noticed by the Chellanam Karshika Tourism Development Society when its president X.J.Kalipparambil shared the image which according to him was approximately around 22 sqkm (8 km in length and 3.5 km in breadth).

Speaking to IANS, former director – research, at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), K.V.Jayachandran said that he too, read and heard about this phenomenon from the media.