“What it is, can only be proved through proper studies and for those agencies like KUFOS and CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) can take the lead and am sure they will.
“From what I have read about this, chances are there could be a plankton assemblage as a mass, as, such formations can be captured by satellite imagery. Moreover, I did not find in any of the reports about the presence of soil deposits,” said Jayachandran and added that this phenomenon is seen commonly in temple pounds inland localities.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of KUFOS, K. Riji John also pointed out that only through a proper investigation can one determine the new structure.
“To make any sort of comment or opinion on this phenomenon at this stage is too early and it will be too premature. As the first step, we are now going to call a meeting of agencies who work in this area and once we do that, then we will approach the state government to take forward our studies,” said John.