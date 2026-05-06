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Mirror, mirror on the wall! Mysurus clever hack to stop public urination sparks buzz online | Viral video

Mirror, mirror on the wall! Mysuru’s clever hack to stop public urination sparks buzz online | Viral video

Mysuru authorities have come up with a new plan to create awareness about open urination. The move was carried out by the Mysore City Corporation

Mysuru authorities have installed mirrors on the wall. Image Credit: @kumarmanish9/X

In a bid to create civic awareness among the public of Mysuru, authorities have installed mirrors on a wall outside a busy public area to stop open urination. The move was carried out by the Mysore City Corporation on a wall near the suburban bus stand that had become a habitual spot for public urination.

Instead of relying only on penalties, the corporation took a different approach by putting up a reflective steel mirror, making people see themselves if they tried to relieve themselves there.

Videos of the setup going viral

Videos of mirrors set up against the wall of the bus stand have been going viral on the social media platform X. Sharing the video, one of the users, Kumar Manish, wrote, “#Mysore City Corporation deserves a Cannes Lion!” He further wrote, “A mirror now replaces the infamous pee-wall near the Suburban Bus Stand, turning public nuisance into public self-awareness. Corporation: “If you won’t stop, at least face yourself while doing it.”

#Mysore City Corporation deserves a Cannes Lion ! A mirror now replaces the infamous pee-wall near the Suburban Bus Stand turning public nuisance into public self-awareness. Corporation: “If you won’t stop, at least face yourself while doing it.” pic.twitter.com/kiCESlLGUx — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) May 5, 2026

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The video has quickly spread across social media, sparking wider conversations about civic sense, cleanliness, and the lack of easily accessible public toilets in Indian cities.

The initiative is being positioned as part of larger cleanliness drives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, with the idea that such creative approaches can promote better civic behaviour without relying on strict enforcement.

Internet reacts

Internet users praised the idea as a creative and practical deterrent; others argued that the issue cannot be addressed through embarrassment alone. Several users pointed to inadequate urban sanitation infrastructure, saying authorities should focus on expanding access to hygienic public restrooms and imposing fines on violators.

One user appreciated the initiative but stressed that the larger concern remains the lack of clean toilet facilities. Another wrote, “People will do everything except solve the core problem. Build them bloody toilets!”

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Some users reacted humorously to the installation, suggesting “installing a camera, and live telecast.” Others, however, doubted the mirrors would last long, with one user remarking, “People will break these and then pee over them.”

Another commented, “First they will spit pan and then they will pee.. can’t do much with people without civic sense. Need to go back to school and make kids follow rules, and from that generation, change will happen.”

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