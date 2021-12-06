Viral Video: Needless to say, wildlife and pets are under increasing threat from plastic waste and litter. In a recent incident that highlights the same, a cobra entered into a beer can left on road premises in Odisha’s Puri. However, its head got stuck inside the can and was unable to get out. Thankfully, locals intervened and called wildlife rescuers, who freed the reptile and released it back into the wild.Also Read - Viral Video: Agitated King Cobra Hidden Inside Kitchen in Odisha Rescued. Watch

The incident happened a few days back in Madhipur village under Balanga police limits of Puri district, when a resident, Jitendra Mahapatra, discovered a distressed cobra struggling after getting its head stuck into a beer can in his backyard. Locals then alerted the snake helpline members about the distressed animal and called for rescue.

A video of the rescue operation shows a handler approaching the reptile with a bag in his left hand and a metal snake catcher on his right. He first cut a small hole on side of the can to let the snake breathe. As the head of the snake emerged from the metal can, the experts used an open-ended plastic tube to cover its mouth and stop it from biting anyone. The expert then cuts the tin and sets its free.

Watch the video:

The whole rescue took around 20 minutes. They also treated the injured animal with some medicines before taking it back to its natural habitat. Reacting to the video, many commented how it is important to dispose plastic stuff properly so as to not harm wild animals.