Viral Video: A video of two snakes twirling and coiling up around each other that seemed like some kind of dance is going viral on social media. The video shared by IPS official Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle is being widely shared and gaining a lot of attraction from netizens. The undated video was shared with the caption, "Courtship in Snakes… नाग और नागिन का Prem".

In the video, two snakes can be seen wrapping themselves around each other and this has left netizens wondering whether the two snakes were mating, engaged in some form of dance, or fighting. While many social media users said that it was a brilliant sight, some shared that the snakes were not actually mating or dancing but were engaged in a territorial fight.

In the 2.20 minute long video, the two snakes can be seen continuously wrapped around each other and during the process, they even fall off the roof and continues the fight on the ground. Meanwhile, a woman can be heard saying in the background that the snakes must not be harmed in any way.

For the unversed, what most people called and believed this video of the snakes being engaged in a “mating dance” is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.