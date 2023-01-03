Naag Naagin Love: Video of Two Snakes Twirling and Dancing in Parking Area Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Shocked | WATCH

Here's a video of two snakes twirling and dancing in a parking space of a society that is going viral across social media platforms.

Viral Video: Among all the dancing reels, funny videos, pet videos that you get to watch on social media platforms, another category of videos that is enjoyed by netizens is snake videos. Yes, you read it right. Even though you might be scared to watch the limbless reptiles, many social media are very much passionate about watching snake videos. Hence, here’s a video of two snakes twirling and dancing in a parking space of a society that is going viral across social media platforms.

The video went viral after it was shared by one Gunjan Kapoor on her Instagram profile with the caption, “Just saw this in my society”. The video has amassed around a million views.

WATCH NAAG NAAGIN DANCE VIDEO

In the viral video, we can see two snakes twirling and wrapped around each other in a standing like position. This is not a common sight usually and while many people believe that this is actually two snakes dancing, some even say that snakes take this positio while they are mating. However, according to scientist, snakes wrapped together in a twisted embrace are actually fighting and not mating or dancing. So, the viral video is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.