A video is going viral on the internet where two snakes can be seen twirling around each other, in what social media users called a 'love dance'. But are the snakes actually doing that or are they just fighting? The video was uploaded a few days ago on Instagram by the user 'helicopter_yatra' and it has since gone viral with over 14,000 likes.

In the video, two snakes that are around eight feet long can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other in the water with lush greenery around. The snakes then pause for a moment and start twisting and twirling around each other aggressively, splashing the water furiously.

The video has left netizens wondering whether the two snakes were mating, engaged in some form of dance, or fighting. While many social media users said that it was a beautiful dance between a 'naag and naagin', some shared that the snakes were not actually mating or dancing but were engaged in a territorial fight.

For the unversed, what most people called and believed this video of the snakes being engaged in a “mating dance” is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.

Watch the viral video below: