Home

Viral

Naatu Naatu Viral Video: German Ambassador Dances to Oscar-Winning Song in Chandni Chowk, Indians Say ‘Vibe Hai Vibe’ – Watch

Naatu Naatu Viral Video: German Ambassador Dances to Oscar-Winning Song in Chandni Chowk, Indians Say ‘Vibe Hai Vibe’ – Watch

German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann made the entire Chandini Chowk groove to Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' in the viral video - Watch

Naatu Naatu Viral Video: German Ambassador Dances to Oscar-Winning Song in Chandni Chowk, Indians Say ‘Vibe Hai Vibe’ - Watch

Viral Dance Video: The nation has been in a celebratory mood ever since RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ received an Oscar this year. The German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann joined others in praising the impressive achievement by dancing to the song’s groovy beats on the streets of Old Delhi. In the viral dance video, the German ambassador and his staff performed a flash mob near the Red Fort on ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Dr. Philipp shared the video on his social media handle and captioned it, ” Germans can’t dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who’s next?”

WATCH VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

You may like to read

Several users heaped praises on the viral dance video of the German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann. One of the users wrote, “What’s great here is how Indians are so damn cool about others appropriating elements of their culture & cinema. Another user wrote, “This is unbelievably cool.” Many users found it exceptionally amazing and wrote ‘Vibe hai vibe.”

CHECK VIRAL TWITTER REACTIONS

Thanks @AmbAckermann for this effort..

It is really good to see you and your team dancing on #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/v9pxeXCC29 — Vibhas Awasthi (@vibhas_awasthi) March 19, 2023

The viral dance video has 125K views, over 7K likes, and 2K plus retweets.

The first Telugu song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ received an Oscar nomination in the Original song category. It won the award, beating out well-known performers like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and the compose all graced the significant occasion. The peppy track created the ideal dance craze thanks to MM Keeravani‘s lyrical composition, the energetic performances of Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the original choreography of Prem Rakshith, and the words of Chandrabose.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.