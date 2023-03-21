Home

Naatu Naatu Viral Video: Tesla Cars Flash Lights in Sync With Oscar Winning Song From RRR, Indians Feel Proud – WATCH

A video of Tesla car owners in the United States celebrating Naatu Naatu's victory is going viral on social media - WATCH

Viral Video: RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has sparked a global craze Following its stunning Oscars victory. Actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have been admired by Indians and those living outside. Many celebs are grooving to the peppy track and instantly going viral. Now, a video of Tesla cars flashing lights to the beat of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ has gone viral on the internet. The Tesla cars’ headlights were blinking in sync in New Jersey, and the light show was magnificent. The viral video was shared by RRR’s official Twitter handle and the caption read, “.@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey 🤩😍 Thanks for all the love. #RRRMovie @Tesla @elonmusk.”

Indians were thrilled with Tesla’s unexpected light show on ‘Naatu Naatu.’ They showered immense love and admiration in the comment section. Many users dropped lap, heart and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Seems like the RRR movie song is going to a totally different level in terms of creativity. No wonder it’s on every Indian nerves irrespective of the language barriers. RRR team is rocking and created its uniqueness by winning Oscar award for the original song 🎶 🎵. Tesla is no exception for the Naatu Naatu song. Feels good to see an international brand Car showcasing light show. Country side song is always melodious and is still continuing its journey……. No end for it…. All nations are feeling the vibe of Naatu Naatu and that’s the power of Naatu and RRR team.” Another user wrote who attended the light show wrote, “I was part of this event. It was simply a scintillating experience 👏👏👏😍.”

Proud moment for Indian 🇮🇳 https://t.co/d3klOdeHYO — Aditya Raj Yadav (@01_AdityaRaj) March 21, 2023

Just think of Elon Musk dancing on #NaatuNaatuSong 😂🤣 https://t.co/M2JxtbPnCM — Rishabh Yadav (@reeshabh02) March 21, 2023

Great to witness the rise of India across the world. Congratulations to @RRRMovie for clinching #Oscar for #NaatuNaatu. Amazing performance by @Teslalightshows. I wish if @elonmusk perform some steps of #NaatuNaatu. https://t.co/o81CyZKlVU — Avinash K. Jha (@iavinashkjha) March 20, 2023

Creativity knows no limits! Lights symphony by Tesla Cars for Oscar winning #NaatuNaatu song from #RRR 👏 https://t.co/w6L2UFzch9 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 20, 2023

Letsss gooo INDIA 🇮🇳 🔥 https://t.co/rxRXIxuPqh — Aryan Kaneriya (@AryanKaneriya01) March 20, 2023

The viral video of the Tesla car’s light show to honour India’s victory has 1.4M views, over 9.3K retweets and 56.9K likes

