‘Isse zyada saboot chahiye bharatiya hone ka?’: Nagaland minister shares little girl singing Jana Gana mana | Viral video

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along posted a young girl singing the national anthem, and his caption took aim at prejudice over whether northeasterners are truly Indian.

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A young girl was seen singing Jana Gana Mana. Image Credit: @AlongImna/X

People from the Northeast are still asked, far too often, whether they belong to India. A little girl from Nagaland has responded by singing Jana Gana Mana, and the internet has noticed. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared the video with a caption that drives the point home.

What did the video show?

The minister posted the video on X with a challenge written in Hindi: “Isse zyada saboot chahiye Bharatiya hone ka?” Translated, that’s “Do you need any more proof of being Indian than this?”

His caption appeared to take a subtle swipe at those who continue to mistake people from India’s Northeast for foreigners, often labelling them Chinese or Nepali. The clip captures the girl singing “Jana Gana Mana” with a calm, earnest voice. Viewers have responded warmly, praising the sincerity and patriotism of her performance.

इससे ज़्यादा सबूत चाहिए भारतीय होने का? https://t.co/CcGXNrHzbV — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 3, 2026

He shared the video at a time when conversations around the identity and treatment of people from the Northeast have repeatedly surfaced online.

His caption gave the clip a meaning beyond its musical appeal, turning the little girl’s rendition into a reminder that people from every corner of the country belong to the same nation.

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It echoes the case of Karga Tinkle Gongo, a young girl from Arunachal Pradesh, who went viral in August for pushing back on being called Chinese. She called out the racist remarks and said plainly that she was Indian.

Internet responds to the video

The video has garnered appreciation on social media. One of the users wrote, “This singer is so cute. Our school needs one too.” Meanwhile, another said, “Sir, Bilkul bhee saboot nahin chahiye (with folded hands emoji)”.

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A third user wrote in Hindi, “Why do you create distance by saying things like this? How could anyone possibly issue a certificate to someone else?” Another user wrote, “Koi saboot ki jarurat nahi…aap mere bhai ho…aur hamesha rahoge…!! Bharat apka bhi utnahi hai jitna humara…aap aur hum me koi antar nahi hai…!! Jai Mahakali”