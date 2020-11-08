New Delhi: You must have definitely heard of Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival, but have you ever had the chance to attend it? Well, if you have not, then there’s a good news for you. This year the Nagaland government has decided to celebrate the popular Hornbill festival virtually due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Also Read - With Dream of 'Rape-Free' India, Nagaland Citizens Begin Campaign to Offer Women Free Rides at Night

The state’s tourism department issued a statement on Saturday night stating that the annual festival would be observed over audio visual media channels and social media platforms this time, and people can enjoy the tribal dance performances sitting at home. The content for the online programme will be sourced from government archives, it said. Also Read - Fascinating Story of Nagaland's Khonoma Village That Shifted From Being a Popular Hunting Spot to Becoming Asia's First Green Village

This popular festival of the north-eastern state is celebrated every year from December 1-10 to mark their conservation efforts for the species. Over two lakh tourists from across the globe attend the 10-day gala every year. This annual festival is usually held at the heritage village of Kisama, about 12 km from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Also Read - 'Fed up With Life': Former Governor, ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Found Hanging at Shimla Residence

The festival showcases the culture, heritage, food and customs of Naga tribes at Kisama village. A total of sixteen tribes come together to celebrate their traditions with colourful dance performances.

Several top leaders, including former president Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and diplomats of foreign countries have graced the annual carnival in the past. Modi, dressed in traditional attire, had attended the festival in 2014, months after he took oath as the prime minister.

The decision to celebrate the festival virtually this year came after various political parties, including the opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Congress, as well as various civil society organisations had urged the state government to cancel this year’s Hornbill Festival due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Nagaland has reported 9,455 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 48 have died.