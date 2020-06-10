Giving tough competition to Mumbai Police who have amped up the meme game this quarantine with their super cool COVID-19 awareness campaigns, Nagpur Police jumped the bandwagon as they took help from Jethalal of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma to do the same. Sharing a template from the comic Indian serial, Nagpur Police’s meme soon went viral as it tickled netizens’ funnybones. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple Set to Open For Devotees on June 14 For Monthly Puja, Festival From June 19

Taking to their handle on Twitter, Nagpur Police shared the template featuring Jethalal wearing a surgical facemask and asking, “Mask pehen ne mein kya tapleek hai apko (what is your problem with wearing a mask?)” sic. Nagpur Police captioned it, “Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice (sic)” Also Read - Children Storybook 'Milton And The Invisible Coronavirus' to Explain COVID-19 Intricacies to 5-8-Year-Olds

Doubling down with laughter, while one user wrote, “@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter! (sic)”, another tweeted, “Babita ji dikh gayi toh he’ll take off that mask instantly (sic)” and yet another expressed, “This is next level of awareness (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the meme here:

@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter! 👏🏻😀 — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) June 9, 2020

Babita ji dikh gayi toh he’ll take off that mask instantly 🤓 pic.twitter.com/fhhZYplf9X — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) June 9, 2020

This is next level of awareness 👏 — Shreyas Jaronde (@snjaronde) June 9, 2020

Nice Strategy — Kshitij Landge – Kadam (@KshitijLandge) June 9, 2020

Awesome @NagpurPolice I believe Your no.-1 — Sushil Batra (@ssd_batra) June 9, 2020

On a related note, Nagpur reported 61 cases in 12 hours which took the coronavirus tally at 840. After 2,259 new cases were detected, the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed 90000-mark. As per a report published in Times Now, roughly one death takes place every 12 minutes in Maharashtra. Moreover, the total number of cases in the state is now at 90787, including 42638 recovered, 44849 active cases, and 3289 deaths.