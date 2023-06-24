Home

Nagpur Man ‘Pregnant’ With Twin For 36 Years: A Classic Medical Mystery

Living in the city of Nagpur, Bhagat said he'd felt self-conscious his whole life about his big belly. But one night in June 1999, his problem erupted into something much larger than cosmetic worry.

Nagpur: Sanju Bhagat’s stomach was once so swollen he looked nine months pregnant and could barely breathe. He was famously known as the “pregnant man” in Nagpur because of his huge bulging stomach. According to a report from the Daily Star, Sanju Bhagat was diagnosed with a medical condition called “fetus in fetu”, commonly known as “vanishing twin syndrome”. This condition occurs when one twin dies during pregnancy and is reabsorbed. It is a very rare condition, estimated to occur in just one in every 500,000 live births, where one twin is born inside the other.

During his childhood, Bhagat seemed like any other healthy child despite his noticeable protruding belly. However, as he entered his twenties, his stomach began to swell uncontrollably. Ignoring the growing mass, Bhagat carried on with his life until one fateful day in 1999 when the bulge pressed against his diaphragm, making it difficult for him to breathe. Alarmed, he was promptly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

What did the doctor find?

Doctors thought he might have a giant tumor, so they decided to operate and remove the source of the bulge in his belly.

Dr. Ajay Mehta of Tata Memorial Hospital said that he can usually spot a tumor just after he begins an operation. But while operating on Bhagat, Mehta saw something he had never encountered. As he cut deeper into Bhagat’s stomach, gallons of fluid spilled out — and then something extraordinary happened.

Inside Bhagat’s stomach was a strange, half-formed creature that had feet and hands that were very developed. Its fingernails were quite long.

“First, one limb came out, then another limb came out. Then, parts of the genitalia, hair, limbs, jaws, and hair. We were horrified. We were bewildered and amazed… To my surprise and horror, I could shake hands with someone inside. It was quite shocking for me,” recounted the doctor, as quoted by History Defined.

At first glance, it may look as if Bhagat had given birth. Actually, Mehta had removed the mutated body of Bhagat’s twin brother from his stomach. Bhagat, they discovered, had one of the world’s most bizarre medical conditions — fetus in fetu.

Bhagat said he was very much relieved after his operation. He was not interested in knowing what Mehta did to him or seeing what he had removed from his abdomen.

About fetus in fetu

According to Mehta, there are fewer than 90 cases of fetus in fetu recorded in medical literature.

Fetus in fetu happens very early in a twin pregnancy, when one fetus wraps around and envelops the other. The dominant fetus grows, while the fetus that would have been its twin lives on throughout the pregnancy, feeding off its host twin like a kind of parasite. Usually, both twins die before birth from the strain of sharing a placenta.

Sometimes, however, as in Bhagat’s case, the host twin survives and is delivered. What makes his case so unusual is that no one suspected Bhagat had a twin inside him for 36 years.

