Nagpur Rains: Boats Deployed, Cars Submerged As Streets Turn Into Rivers | WATCH

Heavy rains over the past two days triggered a spate in the Ambajhari Lake causing floods in low-lying areas of Nagpur. Shocking videos have emerged on social media.

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

New Delhi: Streets in Maharashtra’s Nagpur turned into rivers on Saturday as shocking visuals showed cars parked on roads completely submerged in flood waters and rescuers using boats to rescue stranded people in the city.

According to officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued as many as 300 people after heavy rains triggered a spate in the Ambajhari Lake causing floods in low-lying areas of Nagpur .

District Collector of Nagpur Vipin Itankar said the city recorded 100-125 mm of rainfall in the last night leading to overflow of the lake. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days. The weather agency has already announced an alert for rainfall for Saturday as well.

“Due to 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari Lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas. 200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams,” Itankar told news agency ANI. The official said that there is an alert for rain today as well. “So I appeal to the people to be vigilant”.

He advised people living in low-lying areas “should move to higher grounds for safety”.

Visuals from the rainfall-affected areas showed a team of NDRF carrying out rescue operations, helping people to come out from flooded homes and streets.

Waterlogging was also reported at Canal Road Ramdaspeth in Nagpur where locals were stuck in their houses as flood waters gushed into their homes. The state government said it is “continuously monitoring the situation”.

Honorary Secretary of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sandip Joshi said that rescue operations led by NDRF, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Collectorate are underway.

“We are in contact with the deputy CM and updating him about the situation,” the official said while noting that rumours should not be spread on social media in connection with rain-related incidents.

In a video that went viral on social media, office-goers were seen wading through water-logged roads and submerged public transport buses while another video showed a man perching on a window, waiting for the waters to subside following heavy rains in the area.

Watch the shocking visuals here:

Teams are working very actively to ensure safety all citizens #nagpurrains pic.twitter.com/xFxxVHcuX1 — abhishek mishra (@amofficial05) September 23, 2023

This is Seetabuldi area … heart of the city #Nagpur A river runs below this and now, it has claimed its area … It was channelised in last century and today, it is back on its turf. The above thread has a photo from this area too. pic.twitter.com/HQQjRwmugH — Nivedita Khandekar (@nivedita_Him) September 23, 2023

#Nagpurrains have been disastrous. Nagpur railway station scenes through the night. Video received on WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ft140n78l8 — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) September 23, 2023

Another video of today's early morning as Water is flowing above the car in streets of #Nagpur#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jhqn3KPDwY — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 23, 2023

First glimpses of #NagpurRains . The city seems to be inundated and lower areas completely submerged. It rains extremely heavy midnight pic.twitter.com/MukuSPKO7Q — MK (@iam_manishk) September 23, 2023

Two columns of Indian Army have been deployed for relief ops at Nagpur, based on requisition by Dist Administration.#NagpurRains pic.twitter.com/gdGJlAnmbK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also undertaken a rescue operation in the water-logged Ambajhari area in Nagpur.

A personnel told ANI the water was at shoulder level in the morning and people were stuck.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Rescue operations underway by the Indian Army in the waterlogged Ambajhari area. A personnel from the Indian Army engaged in the rescue operation says, "When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were… pic.twitter.com/6OMQxtpeGA — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

“When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were stuck…As soon as we got to know, we brought a boat and rescued the people…” “We have provided drinking water and biscuits to them,” he said.

The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai had predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over part of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya in Maharashtra for three days ending today.

(With ANI inputs)

