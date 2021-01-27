People in Central London were left shocked after a naked man was seen running in the streets, seemingly oblivious to his surroundings. Pictures of the naked man running next to other pedestrians, on an empty street have gone viral on social media. According to a report by MyLondon, the man was spotted running around the British Museum on January 24, following which cops were alerted. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Flouts COVID-19 Lockdown Rules By Visiting Salon in London With Mom Madhu Chopra, Police Alerted

However, the cops were not able to find him as he had fled the area quickly.

“I was out for my daily walk going down Great Russell Street, just off Tottenham Court Road, around 3.45pm when I turned around and noticed a stark naked man walking down the road. He was walking quickly towards Bloomsbury Square Gardens and past the British museum completely unphased by the numerous people staring at him.Once he got to the gardens he turned round and started walking back on himself,” Catherine, a 22-year-old Londoner told MyLondon.

There was another witness who confronted the naked man and asked him the reason for pulling off such a stunt. However, the man casually replied that he had just taken his clothes off to wash himself and carried on walking.

The naked man is still at large and if caught, he might be charged with indecent exposure.

Ever since the since the lockdown was enforced in UK, the streets have mostly wore a deserted look. However, light running and walking exercises have been allowed outdoors by the government.