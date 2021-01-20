New Delhi: After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seems like Vijay Rupani has also caught the name change virus, as the Gujarat CM has decided to rename dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’. According to the CM, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called as Kamalam. Also Read - Dragon Fruit to be Renamed as 'Kamalam' by Gujarat Government

“We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam. Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it doesn’t sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there’s nothing political about it,” CM Rupani said.

According to Rupani, the fruit has long since been grown as a form of cactus in the country. “Nobody has to be alarmed by the word Kamalam,” Rupani added.

Well, soon after the news broke, the internet has exploded with memes and jokes, with many trolling the Gujarat government for the ‘ridiculous’ decision. One user sarcastically wrote,”Another masterstroke to reach 5 trillion economy.”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Next what Gas cylinders to be called Modi or Shah? Brinjal as Nadda.

Karela as Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Kaddu as Piyush Goyal.

Kohra as Smiriti Irani.

Fanta as Bisht? Although, I believe the last one is already widely in practice. May be ANI and @smitaprakash

can cofirm. — A Short Story (@TMandalorean) January 19, 2021

This is not dragon fruit anymore , this is ‘Kamalam’ .. at-least in Gujrat pic.twitter.com/iwzBmmmDTg — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 20, 2021

Most notable work of @vijayrupanibjp !!! Congratulations. Everytime I used to see a dragon fruit, I killed me inside. Roaming streets of rajkot, I used to think when will someone do something about dragon fruit. Well done. Kamalam is in tune with BJPs lotus. What a masterstroke!! — CostlyAffairs (@alokverma321) January 20, 2021

🤦🤦🤦🤦 what did we do to deserve him as a CM? We want Modiji back aap naya PM dhundh lo.. Dragon fruit!? Kamalam!? Seriously?!?!?! https://t.co/a6ZDe27xAh — Turmeric (@The_Turmeric_) January 20, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Mr. Vijay Rupani tests positive for Name Change Virus. Renames Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam'. Says, Dragon Fruit is an indecent name. — Vishal Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@vischavin) January 20, 2021

Monisha beta #Kamalam bolo. This Dragon fruit is too middle class. — Chatsman (@chatak) January 20, 2021

Gujrat govt. renaming dragon fruit to 'Kamalam' as the word drahon is not graceful & 'people' associate it to China. I wonder what difference does it make anyway.

Shouldn't people be educated instead. #RenamedInIndia — Afzal Khan (@Afzal1908) January 20, 2021

BJP govt changed the name of Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam' because it looks like Lotus. 'Lingam' very soon! pic.twitter.com/zohLnAVhBN — CHRINC PARKER (HAPPY) 😜😎 (@ChrincParker31) January 20, 2021

By renaming Dragon Fruit as Kamalam, BJP has actually defeated China and avenged their incursion into India. See MasterStroke. — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) January 19, 2021

Gujarat CM has changed a name of "Dragon fruit" to "Kamalam fruit" inspired by Gujarat's BJP HQ name.

They have filed a patent for Kamalam. They are trying to politicized name though. Illiterate @vijayrupanibjp CM: "It seems like lotus petal so i decide to named it "Kamalam" pic.twitter.com/5KeAD82iCB — DAX PATEL (@thedaxpatel) January 19, 2021

Gujarat government decided to rename Dragon fruit as 'kamalam' based on its resemblance to lotus. By this logic waiting for Kamal Hasan to be declared as BJP chief. — 𝔽𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕖𝕣 ℕ𝕖𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕦 ℙ𝕒𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@bhoootkaaal) January 19, 2021

Notably, lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar is also named ‘Shri Kamalam’.

The Dragon fruit is mostly imported from South America.