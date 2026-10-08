Nana Patekar dies at 75: Netizens remember Bollywood actor in a unique way – from millennials to gen Z, everyone shares iconic memes – WATCH

As the film industry and millions of fans mourn the actor’s death, here are some of iconic Nana Patekar movie moments that became viral memes.

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Netizens remember Bollywood actor in a unique way – from millennials to gen Z, everyone shares iconic memes – WATCH | Image: Instagram

Nana Patekar Passed Away: Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, at his home in Goa. Bollywood actors and political leaders were flooded with grief and mourning messages following the sudden demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar. The actor entered Bollywood with Gaman in 1978 and was recognised for his acting skills in films such as Parinda (1989) and Krantiveer (1994). He won National Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor for his performances in the two films. Patekar was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country. Netizens and fans of Nana paid tribute to the actor in a different way they flooded social media platforms with his famous memes.

As Bollywood actors, politicians, and millions of fans mourn Nana’s death, here are some of Nana Patekar’s iconic memes shared by major brands, millennials and Gen Z.

These are Nana Patekar’s noted work that became unforgettable meme moments across generations.

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PM Modi Paid Tribute To Nana Patekar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the Bollywood actor’s sudden demise. He praised Patekar’s “frank and forthright views”.

“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Prime Video’s Subedaar, co-starring Anil Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla Remembered Nana

“Very sad to hear about Nana Patekar ji. From filming together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Gang, to visiting his home in Dadar for Ganpati, many little memories came back today. Rooted and original, he portrayed every character with so much colour, depth and authenticity. He will truly be missed for his iconic presence on the Indian screens,” Juhi Chawla wrote in her X tribute.

Sanjay Dutt Paid Tribute

“It’s still hard to believe that my brother, my friend Nana is no longer with us. I have so many fond memories of the time we spent together, memories I will always hold close. His passing is a huge loss, not just for those who knew and loved him, but for the entire film industry. We have lost a remarkable actor, a great artist and a truly special human being. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Nana,” wrote actor Sanjay Dutt.

Chiranjeevi Remembered The Bollywood Actor

“Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #NanaPatekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and artistic journey uniquely his own that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

Amol Palekar Spoke To Patekar Yesterday

Veteran Actor Amol Palekar said, “I still haven’t fully recovered from the shock of it all. We had spoken just a day ago. He called specifically to say, “I couldn’t make it to your new play, but I will definitely come to the next performance.” When I heard the news early this morning, it felt as though everything had gone blank—a total void. Our acquaintance and friendship spanned decades. It feels as though I have lost so much.”

Details Of Funeral

According to Patekar’s Naam Foundation, the last rites of the actor will be performed at his farmhouse in Pune on Thursday.

“The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last ‘darshan’. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse,” said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar’s Naam Foundation. The farmhouse is located at Donje.

The Maharashtra government has announced that Nana will be given state honours.